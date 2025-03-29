Short Interest in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Grows By 113.2%

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 113.2% from the February 28th total of 15,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 113,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,082,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 488,365 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $36,000. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 101,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE CIF remained flat at $1.71 during trading hours on Friday. 61,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,635. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Increases Dividend

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

