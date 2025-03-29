BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, an increase of 67.7% from the February 28th total of 37,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 241,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 238.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MYI stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 117,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,350. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $12.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.