Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Short Interest Update

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,200 shares, an increase of 62.7% from the February 28th total of 174,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOTH shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Get Hoth Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hoth Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HOTH Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.47% of Hoth Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOTH stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. 136,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,124. Hoth Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Equities research analysts expect that Hoth Therapeutics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hoth Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoth Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.