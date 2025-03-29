Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Onsemi stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Onsemi Stock Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ ON traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.94. 10,437,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,105,551. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.21. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of Onsemi

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. 111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $3,783,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $17,873,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $4,640,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Onsemi from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $77.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

