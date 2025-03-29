PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Up 70.7% in March

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the February 28th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 692,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 438,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,103. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $5.18.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.