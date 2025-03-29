PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Up 70.7% in March

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the February 28th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 692,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 438,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,103. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $5.18.
PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
