Short Interest in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Expands By 117.4%

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,879,600 shares, an increase of 117.4% from the February 28th total of 1,784,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 151.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nestlé stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000. 27.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,788. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.58. Nestlé has a one year low of $79.55 and a one year high of $110.96.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

