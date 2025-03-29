Short Interest in Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Expands By 128.0%

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 128.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Orpea Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ORPEF remained flat at $6.60 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57. Orpea has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $6.60.

Orpea Company Profile

ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, and laundry and room cleaning, as well as various daily event, entertainment, and therapeutic workshop services.

