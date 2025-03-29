Short Interest in T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) Decreases By 52.1%

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the February 28th total of 79,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 241,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

T Stamp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDAI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.98. 69,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,498. T Stamp has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T Stamp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in T Stamp stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Free Report) by 156.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,348 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.74% of T Stamp worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

T Stamp Company Profile

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government and enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets worldwide. It develops proprietary artificial intelligence-powered solutions, researching and leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions that identify and defend against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility.

