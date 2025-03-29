Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Update

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Lumina Gold Trading Down 4.5 %
Lumina Gold stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 210,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,029. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38. Lumina Gold has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.50.
About Lumina Gold
