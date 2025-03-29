Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Update

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Lumina Gold Trading Down 4.5 %

Lumina Gold stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 210,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,029. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38. Lumina Gold has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.50.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

