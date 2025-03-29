Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Oregon Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ORBN stock remained flat at $19.50 on Friday. Oregon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42.

Oregon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd.

Oregon Bancorp Company Profile

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

