MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Short Interest Update

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the February 28th total of 155,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 723,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MRMD stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. 184,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,969. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14. MariMed has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. MariMed had a negative net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%.

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature’s Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby’s Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand.

