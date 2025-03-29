Short Interest in Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Decreases By 60.3%

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,197,600 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the February 28th total of 3,019,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,710.9 days.
Juventus Football Club Price Performance
Shares of JVTSF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.42. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,938. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. Juventus Football Club has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.78.
Juventus Football Club Company Profile
