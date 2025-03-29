Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) Short Interest Down 57.3% in March

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:EQS traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,665. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 8.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. Equus Total Return has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $1.63.

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, corporate partnerships/joint ventures, growth and expansion capital, acquisition financing, roll-up acquisition strategies, operational turnarounds, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

