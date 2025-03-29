Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) Short Interest Down 57.3% in March

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Equus Total Return Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EQS traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,665. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 8.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. Equus Total Return has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $1.63.
About Equus Total Return
