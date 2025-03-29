Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Short Interest Update

Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the February 28th total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Oliveda International Price Performance

Shares of OLVI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,229. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79. Oliveda International has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $15.29.

Get Oliveda International alerts:

Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.51 million for the quarter.

About Oliveda International

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oliveda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oliveda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.