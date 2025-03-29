Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LABFF) Short Interest Down 44.8% in March

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LABFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the February 28th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LABFF remained flat at C$65.86 during midday trading on Friday. Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi has a one year low of C$65.86 and a one year high of C$65.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$65.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$75.21.
Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi Company Profile
