Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LABFF) Short Interest Down 44.8% in March

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LABFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the February 28th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LABFF remained flat at C$65.86 during midday trading on Friday. Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi has a one year low of C$65.86 and a one year high of C$65.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$65.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$75.21.

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi Company Profile

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, SA engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in Spain and internationally. The company provides products for cardiology, osteoarticular/women's health, anesthesia /pain, diagnostic imaging contrast agents, central nervous system, urology, endocrinology, respiratory, and primary healthcare areas.

