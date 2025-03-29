iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the February 28th total of 135,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 266,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 73,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IBTI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.24. 146,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,102. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

