Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW) Short Interest Down 50.4% in March

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOWGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the February 28th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:HCOW traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.72. 2,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average is $25.70. Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.2033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOWFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 257,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 71.53% of Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (HCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-fund, that invests in US stocks of large- and mid-cap companies while using a naked call option writing strategy to potentially generate additional income.

