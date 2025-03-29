Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Increases By 62.2%

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the February 28th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

FYC stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.46. 40,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,498. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.91. The stock has a market cap of $416.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.19. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $60.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.01.

Get First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Sylvest Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 26,383 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period.

About First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.