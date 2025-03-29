Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Update

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.38. 23,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,444. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

