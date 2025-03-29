Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) Short Interest Down 39.1% in March

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the February 28th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Stock Down 0.7 %

DDT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.81. 10,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,028. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $26.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard’s stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

