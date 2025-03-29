iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 5.20% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance
ESMV stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.41. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.71.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.
