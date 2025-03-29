iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 5.20% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

ESMV stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.41. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.71.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.0888 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

