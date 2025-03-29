First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the February 28th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMHI traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,451. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.33 and a 52 week high of $49.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.68.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMHI. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 186.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 172,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 112,110 shares during the period.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

