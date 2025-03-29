First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the February 28th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ FMHI traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,451. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.33 and a 52 week high of $49.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.68.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
