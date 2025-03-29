First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Down 55.0% in March

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ FDT traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $58.68. The company had a trading volume of 56,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.96. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $50.47 and a 12-month high of $61.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.56.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.
About First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
