Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October Plans Dividend of $0.38 (BATS:OCTH)

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3764 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.99. 1,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 million, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.17. Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $24.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.08.

Get Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF - October alerts:

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (OCTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.