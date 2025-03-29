Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:HJUL) Announces $0.13 Dividend

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:HJUL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1259 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – July Price Performance
BATS HJUL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.89. Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.97.
About Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – July
