Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) & KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Critical Survey

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY – Get Free Report) and Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Industria de Diseño Textil pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Industria de Diseño Textil pays out 55.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industria de Diseño Textil has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KUKA Aktiengesellschaft $3.89 billion 0.80 -$46.14 million N/A N/A Industria de Diseño Textil $38.90 billion 4.04 $5.83 billion $1.03 24.49

This table compares KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and Industria de Diseño Textil”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Industria de Diseño Textil has higher revenue and earnings than KUKA Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and Industria de Diseño Textil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KUKA Aktiengesellschaft 1.18% 2.87% 1.06% Industria de Diseño Textil 15.19% 32.33% 16.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and Industria de Diseño Textil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KUKA Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 0.00 Industria de Diseño Textil 1 0 0 1 2.50

Summary

Industria de Diseño Textil beats KUKA Aktiengesellschaft on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company manufactures and supplies industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things. It also offers automated guided vehicles and other automation components to production cells, turnkey systems, and networked production with the aid of cloud-based IT tools; individual system components, tools and fixtures, and automated production cells; and robot-based and modular manufacturing cells, as well as support services. In addition, the company offers automated solutions for hospitals, warehouses, and distribution centers; and warehouse management systems and healthcare systems. It serves customers in the automotive, electronics, e-commerce/retail, consumer goods, metal and plastic, healthcare, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Industrie-Werke Karlsruhe Augsburg Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to KUKA Aktiengesellschaft in 2007. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Augsburg, Germany. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of Midea Electric Netherlands (I) B.V.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services. The company operates in Spain, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruña, Spain.

