DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAASW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAASW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the February 28th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
DigiAsia Stock Up 13.3 %
NASDAQ FAASW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,500. DigiAsia has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.
DigiAsia Company Profile
