DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAASW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAASW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the February 28th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DigiAsia Stock Up 13.3 %

NASDAQ FAASW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,500. DigiAsia has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.

DigiAsia Company Profile

DigiAsia Corp. develops an AI embedded finance platform in Southeast Asia. It offers B2B fintech platform for bill payments, supply chain payments, and branchless banking solutions for merchants, partners, and customers; digital wallets; QRIS Payment as a Service; Cash Management system for ERP system that allows users to create a closed-loop cash management system; Digital Product & Billers, which allows users to purchase digital products or pay bills to multiple issuers or billers; and Remittance Product that enables users to transfer funds from their application cash-to-cash, cash-to-account, account-to-cash, and account-to-account.

