Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Short Interest Down 66.9% in March

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the February 28th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cryo-Cell International Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Cryo-Cell International stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $6.30. 8,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,457. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.53. Cryo-Cell International has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Cryo-Cell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cryo-Cell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -94.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Cryo-Cell International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Institutional Trading of Cryo-Cell International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cryo-Cell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryo-Cell International in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in Cryo-Cell International in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryo-Cell International by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 16,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cryo-Cell International by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, auto-immune diseases, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's diseases.

