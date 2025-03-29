First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Short Interest Down 64.8% in March

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the February 28th total of 50,300 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FEUZ traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.16. 3,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,209. The company has a market cap of $21.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $50.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average of $43.01.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEUZ. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 139.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 22,792 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948 shares during the period.

The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

