Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Purchases Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Humana stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM traded down $6.43 on Friday, reaching $263.95. 967,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,856. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.38. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.31 and a 52 week high of $406.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.58%.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Humana by 72.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,011,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Humana by 68.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Humana by 18.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,452,000 after purchasing an additional 29,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.68.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

