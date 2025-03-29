Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intuit stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $16.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $598.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,386. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $595.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $622.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $553.24 and a 12 month high of $714.78.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Brown Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. The trade was a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800. This represents a 99.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,896 shares of company stock worth $82,946,716 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. BNP Paribas downgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.61.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

