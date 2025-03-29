Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Acquires Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in EOG Resources stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,354,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,153. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.65. The company has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.78 and a 12 month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,919,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,628,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,013 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,230,014,000 after buying an additional 781,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,549,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,541,282,000 after acquiring an additional 234,067 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,719,012 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $701,036,000 after acquiring an additional 159,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,686,003 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $696,990,000 after purchasing an additional 365,115 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.67.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

