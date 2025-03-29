Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD) Short Interest Up 74.2% in March

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the February 28th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadrenal Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cadrenal Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Cadrenal Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadrenal Therapeutics alerts:

Cadrenal Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

Cadrenal Therapeutics stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,807. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Company Profile

Cadrenal Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CVKD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($1.03). Equities analysts expect that Cadrenal Therapeutics will post -7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.