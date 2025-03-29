Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – July Plans Dividend of $0.13 (BATS:HJUL)

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:HJUL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1259 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.0 %
BATS:HJUL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97. Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $24.10.
Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – July Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – July
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.