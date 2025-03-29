CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Short Interest Down 63.3% in March

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the February 28th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CHS Price Performance

Shares of CHS stock remained flat at $24.90 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,988. CHS has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $26.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

