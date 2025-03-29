Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Short Interest Up 65.9% in March

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,900 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the February 28th total of 235,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 212,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLOU traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 106,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,272. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $309.18 million, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Cloud Computing ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 262.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 71,953 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 33,213 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Cloud Computing ETF

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

