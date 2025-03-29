Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0536 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

EAD stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 190,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,402. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

