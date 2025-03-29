Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April Plans Dividend of $0.47 (BATS:APRD)

Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4727 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of APRD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. 2,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92. The company has a market cap of $9.37 million, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.23. Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $25.21.

Get Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF - April alerts:

About Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April (APRD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.