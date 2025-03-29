Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:PLTW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:PLTW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.5121 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a 7.0% increase from Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF’s previous dividend of $0.48.
Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA PLTW traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.54. 51,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,807. Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $55.00.
Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF Company Profile
