Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTQ) to Issue $0.26 Dividend

Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2631 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October Price Performance

BATS OCTQ traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.98. Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October has a one year low of $23.13 and a one year high of $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 million, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.08.

Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October (OCTQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

