Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April Plans Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:LAPR)

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:LAPR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1173 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance
LAPR remained flat at $25.09 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11. Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $25.21.
About Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April
