Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.0 days.
Harvia Oyj Price Performance
Shares of HRVFF remained flat at C$48.50 during trading hours on Friday. Harvia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of C$41.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.36.
Harvia Oyj Company Profile
