Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Update

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the February 28th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,874,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Investview Price Performance
Shares of Investview stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.02. 2,795,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,545. Investview has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
Investview Company Profile
