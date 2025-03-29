Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Update

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the February 28th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,874,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Investview Price Performance

Shares of Investview stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.02. 2,795,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,545. Investview has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

Investview Company Profile

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial products and services in the areas of financial education, digital assets, and related technology for individuals. The company’s services include market research, analysis, education regarding equities, and tools designed to assist the self-directed investor in navigating the financial markets, including equities, options, FOREX, ETFs, binary options, and cryptocurrency.

