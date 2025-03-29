AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the February 28th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

AB Industrivärden (publ) Price Performance

IDTVF stock remained flat at $31.26 during midday trading on Friday. 3,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.26. AB Industrivärden has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

About AB Industrivärden (publ)

AB Industrivärden is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Nordic region. It employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on factors like long term return potential, proven business model, balance between risk and return, and attractive valuation to create its portfolio.

