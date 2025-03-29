Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Short Interest Update

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,300 shares, a growth of 105.7% from the February 28th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,273.0 days.
Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS RAIFF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.80. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37.
Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile
