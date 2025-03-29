Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Short Interest Update

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,300 shares, a growth of 105.7% from the February 28th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,273.0 days.

Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RAIFF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.80. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

