Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Down 58.2% in March

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the February 28th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:RVLGF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.26. 131,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,464. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22. Revival Gold has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.32.

Revival Gold Company Profile

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

