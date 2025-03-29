Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Down 58.2% in March

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the February 28th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Revival Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS:RVLGF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.26. 131,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,464. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22. Revival Gold has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.32.
Revival Gold Company Profile
