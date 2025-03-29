Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Premier Foods Price Performance
Premier Foods stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 547. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08. Premier Foods has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Premier Foods Company Profile
