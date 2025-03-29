Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Shares Up 18.5% – Still a Buy?

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 18.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. 167,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 320% from the average session volume of 40,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -26.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$9.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.52.
Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.
