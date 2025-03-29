Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Short Interest Down 52.0% in March

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the February 28th total of 91,700 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 316,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mustang Bio stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 29.63% of Mustang Bio worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Trading Down 6.3 %

MBIO stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 73,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,964. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.82.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

See Also

