Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRH) Plans Dividend of $0.40

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4027 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April Price Performance
APRH traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $24.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804. Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $25.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.15.
About Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April
